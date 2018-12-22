Scottish League Two
Queen's Park15:00Elgin
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Elgin City

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 9Hawke
  • 5Magee
  • 3Summers
  • 8Roberts
  • 4McKernon
  • 7Martin
  • 10Gow
  • 11East
  • 6Moore

Substitutes

  • 12McLean
  • 14McGrory
  • 15Mortimer
  • 16Peters
  • 17Kindlan
  • 18Osadolor
  • 20McDougall

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 2Cooper
  • 14Bronsky
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Lowdon
  • 7Omar
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 18Morrison
  • 10Sutherland
  • 9McLeish

Substitutes

  • 1McHale
  • 5Beattie
  • 15Wilson
  • 20Hay
  • 22McGowan
  • 23Sopel
  • 25Loveland
Referee:
David Lowe

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1613123082240
2Peterhead15112232112135
3Clyde169342617930
4Elgin167182433-922
5Annan Athletic166372221121
6Cowdenbeath155462017319
7Queen's Park155461314-119
8Stirling154381822-415
9Berwick1541101737-2013
10Albion1512121335-225
