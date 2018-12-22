First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Clyde 2.
Albion Rovers v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Trialist
- 4Forrester
- 5EleyBooked at 31mins
- 3Wilson
- 7Smith
- 6Gallagher
- 8McGeough
- 10Greene
- 9Gracie
- 11Trialist
Substitutes
- 12Mclear
- 14Fagan
- 15Wharton
- 16Watson
- 17Potts
- 18Kearney
- 19Watters
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 4Rumsby
- 5Cogill
- 3Stewart
- 7Boyle
- 6Grant
- 8Rankin
- 11Lamont
- 10McStay
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Duffie
- 14Love
- 15Lang
- 17Lyon
- 18Belmokhtar
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
John Rankin (Clyde) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Barry Eley (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Barry Eley (Albion Rovers).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Greene (Albion Rovers).
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Barry Eley.
Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).
Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Clyde 2. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mark Lamont.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Rankin.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Jamie Gallagher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.