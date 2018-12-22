Scottish League Two
Albion0Clyde2

Albion Rovers v Clyde

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Trialist
  • 4Forrester
  • 5EleyBooked at 31mins
  • 3Wilson
  • 7Smith
  • 6Gallagher
  • 8McGeough
  • 10Greene
  • 9Gracie
  • 11Trialist

Substitutes

  • 12Mclear
  • 14Fagan
  • 15Wharton
  • 16Watson
  • 17Potts
  • 18Kearney
  • 19Watters

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 4Rumsby
  • 5Cogill
  • 3Stewart
  • 7Boyle
  • 6Grant
  • 8Rankin
  • 11Lamont
  • 10McStay
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Duffie
  • 14Love
  • 15Lang
  • 17Lyon
  • 18Belmokhtar
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Clyde 2.

Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

John Rankin (Clyde) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Barry Eley (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Barry Eley (Albion Rovers).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Greene (Albion Rovers).

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Barry Eley.

Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).

Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Clyde 2. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mark Lamont.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Rankin.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Jamie Gallagher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1714123182343
2Peterhead16122234112338
3Clyde17103428171133
4Elgin178182633-725
5Annan Athletic177372321224
6Cowdenbeath165472018219
7Queen's Park165471316-319
8Stirling164391824-615
9Berwick1641111738-2113
10Albion1612131337-245
