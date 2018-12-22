Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic2Berwick0

Annan Athletic v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 6SwinglehurstBooked at 24mins
  • 5Bradley
  • 3Strapp
  • 7Moxon
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 4Wilson
  • 10Johnston
  • 9Smith
  • 11Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Jamieson
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Sonkur
  • 16Wright
  • 17Muir
  • 18Fergusson
  • 19Creaney

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 2Forbes
  • 12Cook
  • 6Hume
  • 11Phillips
  • 21BrownBooked at 15mins
  • 19Neill
  • 4O'Kane
  • 14Barr
  • 17Hurst
  • 9Murrell

Substitutes

  • 5Wilson
  • 8Hamilton
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 20Carlin
  • 22Todd
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Berwick Rangers 0. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Annan Athletic 1, Berwick Rangers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Annan Athletic 1, Berwick Rangers 0.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Andrew Forbes.

Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by John Neill (Berwick Rangers).

Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Hurst (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Craig Hume.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Owen Moxon.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

John Neill (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).

Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers).

Booking

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Greg Hurst (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).

Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Greg Hurst (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers).

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).

David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers).

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1714123182343
2Peterhead16122234112338
3Clyde17103428171133
4Elgin178182633-725
5Annan Athletic177372421324
6Cowdenbeath165472018219
7Queen's Park165471316-319
8Stirling164391824-615
9Berwick1641111739-2213
10Albion1612131337-245
