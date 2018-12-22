Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Berwick Rangers 0. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Annan Athletic v Berwick Rangers
-
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 6SwinglehurstBooked at 24mins
- 5Bradley
- 3Strapp
- 7Moxon
- 8Sinnamon
- 4Wilson
- 10Johnston
- 9Smith
- 11Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Jamieson
- 14Roberts
- 15Sonkur
- 16Wright
- 17Muir
- 18Fergusson
- 19Creaney
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 2Forbes
- 12Cook
- 6Hume
- 11Phillips
- 21BrownBooked at 15mins
- 19Neill
- 4O'Kane
- 14Barr
- 17Hurst
- 9Murrell
Substitutes
- 5Wilson
- 8Hamilton
- 18Ogilvie
- 20Carlin
- 22Todd
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Goal!
Second Half
Second Half begins Annan Athletic 1, Berwick Rangers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Annan Athletic 1, Berwick Rangers 0.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Andrew Forbes.
Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Neill (Berwick Rangers).
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Hurst (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Craig Hume.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Owen Moxon.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
John Neill (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).
Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers).
Booking
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Greg Hurst (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Greg Hurst (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers).
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers).
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.