Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Brown, Rangers, Ejaria, Aberdeen, Shinnie

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he could lose captain Scott Brown to Australian side Western Melbourne. (Daily Record)

Rodgers has sanctioned a new two-year deal to keep Brown, 33, at Celtic. (Sun)

Celtic skipper Brown has earned the right to a lucrative move to Australia, says Rodgers. (Scotsman)

And Rodgers says Brown could be Celtic manager one day. (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard fears on-loan Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria wants to cut short his stay at Ibrox. (Daily Express)

And Rangers boss Gerrard will not stand in the way of Ejaria returning to Liverpool. (Daily Mail)

Former Rangers player Ronald de Boer has urged the club's fans to give manager Gerrard more time to deliver success following the Ibrox side's Europa League exit. (National)

Celtic made an enquiry about the availability of Everton midfielder Tom Davies, who has been told he will not be loaned out in January. (Daily Mail)

Ryan Christie did not break his ankle after being taken off on a stretcher during Celtic's defeat by Salzburg on Thursday but the player faces further scans. (Sun)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is not in a hurry to make a decision about his future, with his contract up at the end of the season. (Daily Record)