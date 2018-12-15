Stranraer v Brechin, Berwick v Queen's Park & Stirling v Albion postponed
Three of Saturday's Scottish Professional Football League fixtures have been postponed.
Stranraer's League One match against Brechin City is off because of a waterlogged pitch at Stair Park.
Berwick Rangers v Queen's Park and Stirling Albion v Albion Rovers in League Two have been called off with frozen pitches at Shielfield Park and Forthbank Stadium, respectively.
Sleet and snow are forecast for parts of Scotland on Saturday.