Stranraer v Brechin, Berwick v Queen's Park & Stirling v Albion postponed

Stranraer's Stair Park

Three of Saturday's Scottish Professional Football League fixtures have been postponed.

Stranraer's League One match against Brechin City is off because of a waterlogged pitch at Stair Park.

Berwick Rangers v Queen's Park and Stirling Albion v Albion Rovers in League Two have been called off with frozen pitches at Shielfield Park and Forthbank Stadium, respectively.

Sleet and snow are forecast for parts of Scotland on Saturday.