Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Sol, Pena, Davis, Hibs, Hearts

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers may try to recruit two strikers in January. (Scotland on Sunday)

Willem II striker Fran Sol is being tracked by Celtic and Rangers. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers will step up their efforts to sign Everton's Kieran Dowell after Ovie Ejaria's loan from Liverpool was cut short. (Sun)

Carlos Pena's return to Rangers following a loan spell at Club Necaxa is likely to limit manager Steven Gerrard's wages budget. (Scotland on Sunday)

Rangers are spending around £50,000 a week on Pena and Eduardo Herrera, who is on loan at Santos Laguna. (Sunday Mail)

Gerrard says "it's a huge frustration" that "big, big money" is being spent on players not involved in the Rangers first team. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic's Scott Allan remains on Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon's radar as the January transfer window approaches, the midfielder having had a loan spell at Easter Road last season. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hibs left-back Lewis Stevenson knows he will be in for "a tough game" if he faces Celtic winger James Forrest when the sides meet at Easter Road on Sunday, adding: "On paper, he's probably your hardest player to play against." (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias says Ibrox team-mate Alfredo Morelos is misunderstood and "is definitely a different person on the pitch than off it". (Sunday Mail)

Southampton's Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis, 33, is open to a return to Rangers next month, after starting just two games this season. (Mail on Sunday)

Former Hamilton, Hearts and Rangers winger David Templeton, now with Burton, wishes he had moved to England earlier in his career. (Herald - subscription required)

Hearts have cancelled their Christmas trip to Prague following Friday's 5-0 defeat by Livingston. (Edinburgh Evening News)