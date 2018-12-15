Irish Premiership: Games postponed because of flooded pitches

From the section

Three of Saturday's Irish Premiership matches have been postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

They are leaders Ballymena United's home match against Institute, second-placed Linfield's trip to Newry City and Glentoran's game with Warrenpoint.

The only top-flight games going ahead are Crusaders at home to Dungannon and Ards against Cliftonville.

In the Championship, Ballyclare Comrades against Portadown and PSNI v H&W Welders are off.

Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 15 December Goal clips plus text and Radio Ulster commentary on BBC Sport NI website Newry City Postponed Linfield Ards v Cliftonville Ballymena United Postponed Institute Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts Glentoran Postponed Warrenpoint Town