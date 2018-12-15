Irish Premiership: Games postponed because of flooded pitches
Three of Saturday's Irish Premiership matches have been postponed because of waterlogged pitches.
They are leaders Ballymena United's home match against Institute, second-placed Linfield's trip to Newry City and Glentoran's game with Warrenpoint.
The only top-flight games going ahead are Crusaders at home to Dungannon and Ards against Cliftonville.
In the Championship, Ballyclare Comrades against Portadown and PSNI v H&W Welders are off.
|Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 15 December
|Goal clips plus text and Radio Ulster commentary on BBC Sport NI website
|Newry City
|Postponed
|Linfield
|Ards
|v
|Cliftonville
|Ballymena United
|Postponed
|Institute
|Crusaders
|v
|Dungannon Swifts
|Glentoran
|Postponed
|Warrenpoint Town
|Bluefin Sport Championship
|Ballinamallard United
|v
|Larne
|Ballyclare Comrades
|Postponed
|Portadown
|Dundela
|v
|Knockbreda
|Limavady United
|v
|Dergview
|Loughgall
|v
|Carrick Rangers (14:00 GMT)
|PSNI
|Postponed
|H&W Welders