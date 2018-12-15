Irish Premiership: Games postponed because of flooded pitches

  • From the section Irish
Heavy rain fell in Northern Ireland on Friday night and Saturday morning

Three of Saturday's Irish Premiership matches have been postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

They are leaders Ballymena United's home match against Institute, second-placed Linfield's trip to Newry City and Glentoran's game with Warrenpoint.

The only top-flight games going ahead are Crusaders at home to Dungannon and Ards against Cliftonville.

In the Championship, Ballyclare Comrades against Portadown and PSNI v H&W Welders are off.

Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 15 December
Goal clips plus text and Radio Ulster commentary on BBC Sport NI website
Newry CityPostponedLinfield
ArdsvCliftonville
Ballymena UnitedPostponedInstitute
CrusadersvDungannon Swifts
GlentoranPostponedWarrenpoint Town
Bluefin Sport Championship
Ballinamallard UnitedvLarne
Ballyclare ComradesPostponedPortadown
DundelavKnockbreda
Limavady UnitedvDergview
LoughgallvCarrick Rangers (14:00 GMT)
PSNIPostponedH&W Welders

Top Stories