African Confederation Cup: Hassania stretch winning streak

African Confederation Cup trophy

Hassania Agadir of Morocco maintained their impressive start in the 2018/2019 African Confederation Cup with a 2-0 first leg win over Senegal's Generation Foot in the round-of-32 on Friday.

Ayoub el Mallouki scored his third goal of the campaign in the second-tier African club competition after only three minutes in Agadir.

Tamer Seyam made it 2-0 on 65 minutes to secure the win, as Hassania continued their bid to do better than 11 years ago when they made an early exit in their last appearance.

Hassania were far too strong for AS GNN of Niger in the preliminary round, winning 4-0 at home and drawing 0-0 away.

Generation are competing in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League for a fourth straight season and were eliminated by another Moroccan club in the third round last year.

Losing and failing to score in Agadir will disappoint the Senegalese academy club after a 1-0 away win over 2012 Confederation Cup runners-up Djoliba of Mali in the previous round.

In another first leg match, Vladimiro 'Va' Felix scored on 28 minutes to give Petro Atletico of Angola a 1-0 away victory over AS Nyuki of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa.

African debutants Nyuki were a second division club when they won the 2018 Congolese Cup and Petro are making a ninth bid to become the first Angolan winners of the Confederation Cup.

A further 13 first legs will be played Saturday while Raja Casablanca of Morocco begin their defence of the title at home to Cercle Mberi Sportif of Gabon Sunday.