Lassina Traore: Burkina Faso teenager eyes ‘Champions League’ with Ajax

Burkina Faso's Lassina Traore began his international career with three goals in back-to-back matches against Benin in May 2018

New Ajax Amsterdam signing Lassina Traore says he wants to fulfil a lifelong ambition of playing in the European Champions League when he moves to the Netherlands in January.

The 17-year-old Burkina Faso forward, who had a successful trial at Ajax in March, is joining the Dutch giants from their sister club Ajax Cape Town in South Africa for an undisclosed fee.

"I am very pleased to return to Amsterdam. I am going to work hard and try to get into the first-team as soon as possible," Traore, who turns 18 next month, told the PSL club website.

"My dream is to play in the Champions League. I also want Ajax Cape Town to be proud of me and to show that there are talents at this club.

"I hope more players from Cape Town will join me in Amsterdam."

He becomes the latest player from the South African club after Leo Thethani and Dean Solomons to move to Amsterdam, with the duo having joined the Dutch giants from Ajax Cape Town in August last year.

Traore, who did not make any official appearances for the Cape Town outfit, will travel with the Ajax first-team to the United States in January.

He is only eligible to play official matches for Ajax from January.

Born in Ivory Coast, it has been a remarkable rise for the player who only arrived in Cape Town at the age of 16 in 2017.

His performances at Ajax Cape Town's youth academy caught the eyes of Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte, and he made a sensational start to his international career by scoring three goals in back-to-back matches against Benin in May 2018.