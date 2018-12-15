Graham Barrow not expecting Dennis Lawrence appointment

Dennis Lawrence was in the Wrexham team that won the LDV Vans trophy in 2005

Wrexham's interim manager Graham Barrow does not expect Dennis Lawrence to be appointed as the club's new manager.

Trinidad and Tobago coach Lawrence, who played 198 games for Wrexham, has been heavily linked with the job since Sam Ricketts left to join Shrewsbury Town.

However following the FA Trophy win over Boston United, Barrow cast doubt over the appointment of Lawrence.

"That's dragged on so maybe that's not going to happen but I think they are getting closer," said Barrow.

"Whatever happens and whoever it is will be taking over a good dressing room and a club in a good position."

Barrow reiterated that he expects someone to be appointed before next Saturday's match National League match away at Aldershot Town, a win could move Wrexham a point from first-place Leyton Orient.

Asked whether he would consider taking on the job on a permanent basis, Barrow said: "That's a bit of a question. We haven't really had that conversation and whether or not it will come about we shall see."