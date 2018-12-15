League Two: Blair Henderson hits hat-trick as Edinburgh City go five clear at top

Blair Henderson scored a hat-trick as Edinburgh City extended their lead at the top of League Two

With second-placed Peterhead's game against Cowdenbeath postponed, Edinburgh's victory increased the gap at the top to five points.

John Rankin's late winner gave Clyde a 1-0 win over Annan Athletic to move to within five points of Peterhead.

Berwick Rangers' game with Queen's Park and Albion Rovers' trip to face Stirling Albion were both called off.

After hosts Edinburgh opened the scoring through Henderson in the 21st minute, Rabin Omar levelled things up for Elgin 16 minutes after the break.

But Edinburgh were soon back in front, going 2-1 up in the 67th minute thanks to Allan Smith before Henderson grabbed his second and his side's third 11 minutes before the end.

He completed his hat-trick in the 87th minute as he scored his 16th league goal - and 24th overall - of the season.