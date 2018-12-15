Rangers: Steven Gerrard 'should target striker and number 10' - Steven Thompson

Kyle Lafferty and Alfredo Morelos have both failed to score in the last three games

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard should target another striker in the January transfer window, believes former Scotland forward Steven Thompson.

Thompson feels they also lack a creative midfielder, even before Ovie Ejaria elected to return to Liverpool.

Rangers have failed to win any of their last three three games, losing twice and scoring just once.

"When teams sit in and make it hard for them, they don't have the creativity," Thompson told BBC Sportscene Results.

"They've been unlucky with Ryan Kent's injury. I think Daniel Candeias has done well this season. But a number 10 who can receive the ball and find a pass - they're harder to come by than you think.

"I think they miss a number 10, someone who can go and unlock defences. I think they need another striker.

"For me personally there's too many changes all the time, especially at the back. The centre-back pairing changes on a weekly basis."

'I'm expecting a big, comfortable victory'

Rangers were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday after a 1-0 defeat away to Rapid Vienna left them third in their group.

That arrived on the back of their first home defeat of the season - 1-0 to Aberdeen - and then a 1-1 draw at lowly Dundee.

They return to domestic action against Hamilton Academical on Sunday, three points behind leaders Kilmarnock, with two games in hand, and two points behind Celtic, having played a game more.

"It's been a bad week for Rangers," said Thompson. "Out of Europe, drawing up at Dens Park, they absolutely have to show a reaction in front of their home fans and it's vital they get the points.

"At home to Hamilton I would expect them to really try and ramp it up. I'm expecting a big, comfortable victory for Rangers.

"Hamilton have conceded more goals - 37 - than anyone else in the league, and they've only scored 12. It's a toxic combination."

However, Thompson says Gerrard should not be too harshly criticised for their failure to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League.

"Reaching the group stages was a great feat in itself," he added. "They just came up a wee bit short in terms of quality.

"But getting into the group stages was really commendable considering where they were last season."