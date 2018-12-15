Hannover 96 0-4 Bayern Munich

Kimmich scored Bayern's fastest league goal since 2012

Bayern Munich thrashed Hannover to record a third straight Bundesliga victory but remain third in the table.

The pressure has eased on boss Robert Kovac following a run of two draws and a defeat in November.

Joshua Kimmich scored after just 63 seconds, before goals from David Alaba, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski saw the champions run away with the match.

Bayern progressed to the Champions League knockout stages as one of the eight seeded teams for Monday's draw.

Former Bayern and Germany striker Mario Gomez scored twice as strugglers Stuttgart came from behind to beat Hertha Berlin.

League leaders Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they host Werder Bremen (kick-off 17:30 GMT).