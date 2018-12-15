Match ends, Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Hannover 96 0-4 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich thrashed Hannover to record a third straight Bundesliga victory but remain third in the table.
The pressure has eased on boss Robert Kovac following a run of two draws and a defeat in November.
Joshua Kimmich scored after just 63 seconds, before goals from David Alaba, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski saw the champions run away with the match.
Bayern progressed to the Champions League knockout stages as one of the eight seeded teams for Monday's draw.
Former Bayern and Germany striker Mario Gomez scored twice as strugglers Stuttgart came from behind to beat Hertha Berlin.
League leaders Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they host Werder Bremen (kick-off 17:30 GMT).
Line-ups
Hannover
- 23Esser
- 10Haraguchi
- 31Anton
- 5Trevizan MartinsBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMainaat 45'minutes
- 28Wimmer
- 22Ostrzolek
- 11AsanoSubstituted forMuslijaat 62'minutes
- 8Souza Silva
- 27Schwegler
- 26Weydandt
- 24FüllkrugSubstituted forElezat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tschauner
- 2Elez
- 3Albornoz
- 6Bakalorz
- 17Wood
- 35Muslija
- 40Maina
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27AlabaSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 73'minutes
- 22Gnabry
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 18Goretzka
- 29ComanSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 73'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forWagnerat 79'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 17Boateng
- 20Jeong
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Sören Storks
- Attendance:
- 49,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away33
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away14
- Corners
- Home0
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pirmin Schwegler (Hannover 96).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matthias Ostrzolek.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Walace.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matthias Ostrzolek.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Josip Elez.
Attempt missed. Genki Haraguchi (Hannover 96) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Florent Muslija.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Josip Elez replaces Niclas Füllkrug.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces Kingsley Coman.
Attempt saved. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Genki Haraguchi (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Michael Esser.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Florent Muslija replaces Takuma Asano.
Goal!
Goal! Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 4. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Michael Esser.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Genki Haraguchi.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Genki Haraguchi (Hannover 96).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.