Christmas tree mowed into Cambridge United pitch

Cambridge United's pitch complete with Christmas tree at Abbey Stadium

League Two side Cambridge United have showed their Christmas spirit by mowing a Christmas tree into their pitch.

The special design at Abbey Stadium for the U's game against Yeovil Town on Saturday was created by groundsman Ian Darler and features stars and baubles.

"Our Groundsman does Christmas better than yours", the club tweeted, alongside a picture of the pitch.

Cue a number of 'hilarious' responses, including: "Think they should be focusing on getting the tree points myself...".

The club itself tweeted: "Gary Deegan is very much aiming for the tree points today."

Leicester City were famous for their inventive mowing patterns but they were banned by the Premier League at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Top-flight rules state the playing surfaces must contain no markings other than the traditional horizontal and white lines.