Premier League round-up: Man City go top, Tottenham score late winner

Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goals since August against Everton on Saturday

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League by beating Everton, while third-placed Tottenham struck late to win against Burnley and there were also victories for Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Watford and Wolves.

City are now two points clear of Liverpool, who do not play until Sunday against Manchester United at Anfield (16:00 GMT kick-off).

Gabriel Jesus scored twice before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back for the visitors - but substitute Raheem Sterling added a third with his first touch to seal a 3-1 win.

The match also marked the return of midfielder Kevin de Bruyne from a knee injury, the Belgium international coming off the bench for his first appearance since 1 November.

Christian Eriksen scored a 91st-minute winner as Tottenham finally broke Burnley's resolve with a 1-0 victory at Wembley that moved them to two points behind Liverpool in second.

Salomon Rondon scored the winner as Newcastle beat Huddersfield 1-0.

It was the Magpies' first win in four games and moves them away from danger into 14th, while the Terriers stay in the relegation zone.

Luka Milivojevic's goal just before half-time gave Crystal Palace a potentially crucial 1-0 win over Leicester at Selhurst Park - a result which lifted Roy Hodgson's side into 15th.

Wolves moved above Everton into seventh as they beat Bournemouth 2-0 with goals from Raul Jimenez and Ivan Cavaleiro.

And finally, Watford held on to beat Cardiff 3-2 at Vicarage Road, their first league win since October.

Goals from Gerard Deulofeu, Jose Holebas and Domingos Quina put the Hornets 3-0 up, before Junior Hoilett and Bobby Reid struck late for the visitors.

Bottom side Fulham host West Ham in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off. Follow that game live here.

In the Scottish Premiership, Kilmarnock beat Dundee 3-1 to move a point clear of Celtic at the top of the table.

In the Championship, Leeds United are back in top spot after beating Bolton 1-0, with second-placed Norwich playing Bristol City at 17:30 GMT. Follow that game live here.

Aston Villa came from behind to draw 2-2 with Stoke, while Middlesbrough lost 2-1 to QPR.

Ipswich Town's first win under Paul Lambert, a 1-0 victory against Wigan, isn't enough to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere in the Football League, former England defender Sol Campbell achieved his first victory as a manager, as his League Two bottom side Macclesfield Town beat Crawley Town 2-0.