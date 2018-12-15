Ovie Ejaria: Rangers midfielder returns to Liverpool after loan terminated

Ejaria scored two goals in 28 Rangers appearances

On-loan Rangers midfielder Ovie Ejaria will return to parent club Liverpool "immediately", says the Ibrox club.

The 21-year-old signed for Rangers in the summer on a season-long deal, but the club says he has "not settled" in Glasgow.

He made 28 Rangers appearances, with all but five being starts.

Ejaria missed Thursday's Europa League defeat by Rapid Vienna, with Steven Gerrard holding talks with the player about his future on Friday.

"Rangers thanks him [Ejaria] for his commitment and efforts," read a Rangers statement. "Everyone at the club wishes him well for his future."