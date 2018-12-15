Scottish League One: Raith Rovers win as Arbroath maintain unbeaten start

Lewis Vaughan scored Raith Rovers' fourth goal

Raith Rovers scored two late goals to beat Dumbarton 4-2 and stay within 13 points of League One leaders Arbroath.

The Red Lichties continued their unbeaten start to the campaign, Ricky Little's header enough to beat Airdrieonians.

East Fife keep pace in third after a 2-0 win away to bottom side Stenhousemuir.

Forfar Athletic move up to fourth after winning their Angus derby 2-1 to leapfrog visitors Montrose.

Stranraer's match at home to second bottom Brechin City was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Little's strike in Airdrie ensured that Dick Campbell's leaders have now gone 17 league games without defeat - and won the last eight of them.

At Stark's Park, Ross Forbes' 30-yard lob gave Dumbarton the lead, with Daniel Armstrong replying minutes later for Rovers.

But Michael Paton fired the Sons ahead again before Rovers' top scorer, Kevin Nisbet, made it 2-2.

With two minutes of normal time remaining, Euan Murray swept the ball in and former Dumbarton striker Lewis Vaughan wrapped up a dramatic victory.

Kevin Smith headed East Fife into the lead at Ochilview and Anton Dowds fired his sixth of the season to round off a comfortable afternoon for the visitors.

Forfar had to come from a goal down against Montrose after Martin Rennie's penalty gave Stewart Petrie's side the lead.

A double from Dale Hilson either side of the break ensured the Loons overhauled their neighbours.