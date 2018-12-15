Chris Smalling: Man Utd defender signs new contract to 2022

Chris Smalling
Chris Smalling has scored 18 goals in eight years at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 29-year-old England centre-back joined from Fulham in 2010 and has made 307 appearances for the club.

"This is my ninth season and I am delighted to be continuing my progression with this team," he said.

"We're all now concentrating on the busy period."

United boss Jose Mourinho said: "I am very happy Chris has signed a new contract.

"Chris has been with the club for a number of years and is now one of the senior players within our squad."

Smalling's previous deal with the Premier League club had been due to expire in June 2019.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC