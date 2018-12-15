Fifa Club World Cup: Kashima Antlers beat Guadalajara to set up Real Madrid semi-final

From the section

Real Madrid are aiming for their third Club World Cup title in a row

Real Madrid will face Kashima Antlers in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup after the Asian champions beat Mexican side CD Guadalajara 3-2 in the United Arab Emirates.

Guadalajara took an early lead through Angel Zaldivar but Ryota Nagaki equalised for Japanese side Kashima.

They went ahead through Serginho's 69th-minute penalty before Hiroki Abe added a third.

Kashima's Leo Silva scored an own goal for Guadalajara in injury time.

They will play Champions League winners Real on Wednesday in what will be a repeat of the 2016 Club World Cup final, which the Spanish giants won 4-2 after extra time.

Hosts Al Ain and Copa Libertadores champions River Plate will contest the second semi-final.