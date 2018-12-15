Premier League: Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Tottenham, Christian Eriksen, Wilfried Zaha

Both of Gabriel Jesus's goals were assisted by Leroy Sane - the first time Sane had provided assists for the Brazilian in the Premier League

Gabriel Jesus ended his barren run in front of goal as Manchester City regained top spot in the Premier League by beating Everton.

Tottenham kept up the pressure on City and Liverpool with a late win against Burnley, while Newcastle and Crystal Palace moved clear of the relegation zone with victories over Huddersfield and Leicester.

Elsewhere, Watford beat Cardiff and Wolves won against Bournemouth.

Here are the stand-out stats from Saturday's Premier League games: