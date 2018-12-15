Premier League: Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Tottenham, Christian Eriksen, Wilfried Zaha
Gabriel Jesus ended his barren run in front of goal as Manchester City regained top spot in the Premier League by beating Everton.
Tottenham kept up the pressure on City and Liverpool with a late win against Burnley, while Newcastle and Crystal Palace moved clear of the relegation zone with victories over Huddersfield and Leicester.
Elsewhere, Watford beat Cardiff and Wolves won against Bournemouth.
Here are the stand-out stats from Saturday's Premier League games:
- Gabriel Jesus' opener for Manchester City was his first Premier League goal since August, ending a run of 11 games, 487 minutes and 18 shots in the competition without one.
- Raheem Sterling scored only his second headed goal in the Premier League, and first since December 2015 against Sunderland.
- Since Pep Guardiola became Manchester City manager, Everton have scored more Premier League goals against them than any other side (eight).
- Crystal Palace enjoyed their first victory in 14 Premier League games without Wilfried Zaha, having lost their previous 13 games without the forward since they beat Sunderland 3-2 in September 2016.
- Leicester City have lost three consecutive games without scoring against an opponent in the Premier League for the first time since April 2002 (six in a row against Manchester United).
- Since the start of last season, Huddersfield have failed to score in 29 Premier League games, eight more than any other side.
- Huddersfield had 73.6% of the possession against Newcastle, the highest of any side to lose a Premier League game this season.
- None of Tottenham's past 21 Premier League games have ended in a draw, with Spurs winning 16 and losing five since a 1-1 at Brighton in April.
- Only Bolton in 2011-12 (18) have had a longer run without a draw from the start of a Premier League campaign than Spurs this season (17).
- Burnley failed to register a single shot on target in this match. It is the third time they've done so in the Premier League this season - no other side has done so more than once.
- Watford's 3-2 win over Cardiff was the first Premier League match to see three goals scored from outside the box this season.
- At 19 years and 27 days, Domingos Quina became Watford's youngest ever Premier League goalscorer.
- Wolves have won three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since March 1980.
- Bournemouth have lost six of their past seven Premier League games - as many defeats as in their previous 21 games in the competition.