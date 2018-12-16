Champions League draw: Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd & Tottenham await last-16 ties

Manchester City are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, while Liverpool were runners-up last season

England's four Champions League representatives will discover on Monday who they will face in the last 16.

Manchester City topped their group and will be seeded, while Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham progressed as runners-up.

The draw is due to start at 11:00 GMT in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Europa League last-32 draw takes place an hour later, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Scottish champions Celtic all involved.

How do the draws work and who is left?

What is the format for the Champions League draw?

The 16 sides are split into two pots of seeded and unseeded teams - you cannot face a team from your country or one that you have already played in the group stage.

The first legs will take place on 12-13 and 19-20 February, with the return legs on 5-6 and 12-13 March. Seeded group winners are away in the first legs and at home in the return matches.

Who could the English sides face?

Manchester City can only face four teams because three of the eight unseeded sides are English and Lyon were in their group. There are six options for the other three Premier League representatives.

Manchester City: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke

Manchester United: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid

Liverpool: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid

Tottenham: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid

Who are the favourites for the tournament?

Manchester City - who have never won Europe's top prize - are the bookmakers' favourites to win the Champions League. Barcelona and Juventus are next, followed by PSG - who have also never won the tournament.

Liverpool are fifth favourites, with shorter odds than Real Madrid, who have won the past three Champions Leagues.

"My fear is that Real Madrid is a zombie that you cannot kill off and in the last frame a hand emerges," said German football journalist Raphael Honigstein on BBC Radio 5 live's Football Daily.

"I would like to see them out of the competition before ruling them out of winning it.

"It is a very open field, I don't think you have teams that are fully functional and awe-inspiring, they all have a weakness in one way or another and that opens the door for Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and even for all their problems, Bayern. Barcelona can come good too."

Only five sides have longer odds than Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

"Looking at the numbers, the team everyone wants to draw in the last 16 would be Manchester United. That stacks up with how we have seen them play in most games," said Opta statistician Duncan Alexander.

Chances of progression - 'A more competitive Champions League'

In terms of the draw for the last 16, Porto won their group and look the best pick for those who finished second, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

In Manchester City's case, a plum draw for them could be Germany's Schalke.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Gracenote Sport, said: "Barcelona remain the favourites to win this season's Champions League according to the Euro Club Index ahead of Juventus, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain.

"With six teams given at least a 10% chance of victory, this season's Champions League appears to be far more competitive than previous editions."

% Chances of progression Quarter-finals Semi-finals Final Winners Barcelona 87 62 41 26 Juventus 75 46 26 13 Manchester City 76 45 25 12 Real Madrid 75 44 24 12 Bayern Munich 70 41 22 11 Paris St-Germain 70 38 19 10 Atletico Madrid 48 24 12 6 Liverpool 41 18 8 3 Tottenham 43 18 7 3 Borussia Dortmund 54 19 6 3 Manchester United 35 12 4 1 Porto 45 13 4 1 Roma 27 8 2 1 Ajax 21 8 1 0.3 Lyon 21 5 1 0.2 Schalke 12 3 0.4 0.1

How about the Europa League draw?

The 12 Europa League group winners and four top third-placed teams in the Champions League group stages are seeded for the last-32 draw.

Those 16 teams are drawn against the Europa League group runners-up and the other third-placed Champions League sides.

No team can play a club from their Europa League group or their country - although Chelsea or Arsenal could face Celtic. Teams from Russia and Ukraine cannot be drawn together.

Here's who the three British sides could face...

Arsenal: Bate Borisov, Celtic, Club Brugge, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Krasnodar, Lazio, Malmo, Olympiakos, Rapid Vienna, Rennes, Shakhtar Donetsk, Slavia Prague, Viktoria Plzen, FC Zurich

Celtic: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kiev, Eintracht Frankfurt, Genk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Real Betis, Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal, Zenit St Petersburg

Chelsea: Celtic, Club Brugge, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Krasnodar, Lazio, Malmo, Olympiakos, Rapid Vienna, Rennes, Sporting Lisbon, Shakhtar Donetsk, Slavia Prague, Viktoria Plzen, FC Zurich

The unseeded teams are at home on the 12-14 February first legs, and the seeded sides are at home on 20-21 February. Arsenal will play their home leg on Wednesday, 20 February at 17:00 GMT so it does not clash with Chelsea's match.