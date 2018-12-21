Aston Villa v Leeds United
Aston Villa will again be without midfielder Jack Grealish (calf) but winger Albert Adomah (ankle) could come back into contention for Sunday's game.
Jonathan Kodjia scored after coming off the bench in the draw with Stoke last week and could start.
Leeds United defender Luke Ayling (knee) is back after two months out and set to come back into the starting XI for the Championship leaders.
Ayling's return could see Kalvin Phillips move back into midfield.
After losing two of their first three games under Dean Smith, Villa are now unbeaten in seven, but have drawn their last two home matches - 5-5 against Nottingham Forest and 2-2 against Stoke City.
Leeds have won five games on the spin - and have conceded only one goal - since losing 4-1 at West Bromwich Albion on 10 November.
Match facts
- Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past three matches against Leeds United, drawing twice whilst winning the most recent fixture - 1-0 at Villa Park last season.
- Over the 84 previous league meetings between Aston Villa and Leeds, both sides have won 28 matches each, while also playing out 28 draws.
- No team has scored in more Championship games this season than Leeds United and Aston Villa (21 each).
- Aston Villa are unbeaten in seven games (W4 D3), although they've conceded 11 goals in their last five (netted 16 in return).
- Leeds United have won five consecutive league games for the first time since December 2009. The Whites last embarked upon a longer such run during a nine-game streak ending in September 2009.
- Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has had a hand in 39 goals in just 57 Championship appearances in his career (35 goals, 4 assists), netting 12 and assisting one this term.