Aston Villa v Leeds United

Jonathan Kodjia (left) has scored six goals this season

Aston Villa will again be without midfielder Jack Grealish (calf) but winger Albert Adomah (ankle) could come back into contention for Sunday's game.

Jonathan Kodjia scored after coming off the bench in the draw with Stoke last week and could start.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling (knee) is back after two months out and set to come back into the starting XI for the Championship leaders.

Ayling's return could see Kalvin Phillips move back into midfield.

After losing two of their first three games under Dean Smith, Villa are now unbeaten in seven, but have drawn their last two home matches - 5-5 against Nottingham Forest and 2-2 against Stoke City.

Leeds have won five games on the spin - and have conceded only one goal - since losing 4-1 at West Bromwich Albion on 10 November.

Match facts