Aston Villa13:30Leeds
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Leeds United

Tammy Abraham
Jonathan Kodjia (left) has scored six goals this season
Follow live text coverage on Sunday on 13:15 GMT

Aston Villa will again be without midfielder Jack Grealish (calf) but winger Albert Adomah (ankle) could come back into contention for Sunday's game.

Jonathan Kodjia scored after coming off the bench in the draw with Stoke last week and could start.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling (knee) is back after two months out and set to come back into the starting XI for the Championship leaders.

Ayling's return could see Kalvin Phillips move back into midfield.

After losing two of their first three games under Dean Smith, Villa are now unbeaten in seven, but have drawn their last two home matches - 5-5 against Nottingham Forest and 2-2 against Stoke City.

Leeds have won five games on the spin - and have conceded only one goal - since losing 4-1 at West Bromwich Albion on 10 November.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past three matches against Leeds United, drawing twice whilst winning the most recent fixture - 1-0 at Villa Park last season.
  • Over the 84 previous league meetings between Aston Villa and Leeds, both sides have won 28 matches each, while also playing out 28 draws.
  • No team has scored in more Championship games this season than Leeds United and Aston Villa (21 each).
  • Aston Villa are unbeaten in seven games (W4 D3), although they've conceded 11 goals in their last five (netted 16 in return).
  • Leeds United have won five consecutive league games for the first time since December 2009. The Whites last embarked upon a longer such run during a nine-game streak ending in September 2009.
  • Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has had a hand in 39 goals in just 57 Championship appearances in his career (35 goals, 4 assists), netting 12 and assisting one this term.

Sunday 23rd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Derby2211563124738
5Sheff Utd2211473526937
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest22811332221035
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
View full Championship table

Top Stories

