Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone12:15Rangers
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Rangers

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • St Johnstone have only won one of their past 15 matches against Rangers in the top flight (D3 L11), a 3-1 win at Ibrox in December 2017.
  • Rangers have not lost away at St Johnstone in the top flight since March 2010, winning seven of their past eight away games at McDiarmid Park.
  • St Johnstone have not lost back-to-back home games in the Premiership since January (v Dundee and Partick Thistle).
  • Rangers are unbeaten in their past five away league games, winning three (D2), after having failed to win any of their previous eight on their travels in the Premiership.
  • St Johnstone's Blair Alston has netted two goals in his past three games against Rangers, though both goals did come in matches played at Ibrox.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17113339102936
2Rangers18105339142535
3Kilmarnock18104428181034
4Aberdeen1810352719833
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian187652819927
9Motherwell1853101830-1218
10Hamilton1841131238-2613
11St Mirren1823131336-239
12Dundee1823131541-269
View full Scottish Premiership table

