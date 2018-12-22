St Johnstone v Rangers
-
How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- St Johnstone have only won one of their past 15 matches against Rangers in the top flight (D3 L11), a 3-1 win at Ibrox in December 2017.
- Rangers have not lost away at St Johnstone in the top flight since March 2010, winning seven of their past eight away games at McDiarmid Park.
- St Johnstone have not lost back-to-back home games in the Premiership since January (v Dundee and Partick Thistle).
- Rangers are unbeaten in their past five away league games, winning three (D2), after having failed to win any of their previous eight on their travels in the Premiership.
- St Johnstone's Blair Alston has netted two goals in his past three games against Rangers, though both goals did come in matches played at Ibrox.