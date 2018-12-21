Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has scored a brace in each of his last three appearances against Everton

TEAM NEWS

Everton will assess midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who missed the defeat at Manchester City with a groin problem.

Richarlison and Andre Gomes are available despite both having missed training sessions earlier this week through illness.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is set to return to the starting line-up.

He missed a training session on Tuesday because of a cold but was fit enough to play as a substitute against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Serge Aurier, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama remain sidelined, but the fit-again Davinson Sanchez could make his first appearance since 6 November.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: I was at the Etihad last weekend when Everton tried to lure in Manchester City by playing short goal-kicks. It didn't work - as demonstrated when Yerry Mina gifted the hosts possession for the opening goal.

An inconvenient truth for Spurs fans is that the more Mauricio Pochettino achieves this season, the more other clubs will want to lure him away.

At least the question "can Tottenham hold onto Pochettino?" has overtaken the interminable "can Tottenham hold onto Harry Kane?" debate.

Kane, incidentally, loves playing Everton. The England captain has scored two goals in each of his last three games against them.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva: "This will be our first game at home to the top six. It will be a good opportunity for us to show our quality.

"We know their quality but we have all the confidence to play our game and do everything to win the match and show we are able to beat them."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We are on a good run, and playing well, but the moment we lose games it's going to turn quick... all the positives today will be reversed and become negatives.

"I don't speak about inside of the club. I talk about the perception outside.

"It's always negative. The doubt is always negative, never positive - that's because of the history. Because of what happened in the past. We need to fight with this perception.

"It's about timing, to convince the people, to believe... I think we are changing that perception."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham's recent record at Goodison Park is decent - they have not lost in any of their past five visits - but Everton's home form this season is good and I cannot see them being beaten.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in their past 11 games against Everton (W6, D5).

The Toffees' last win against Spurs was 2-1 at Goodison Park on 9 December 2012, when Nikica Jelavic and Steven Pienaar both scored in stoppage time.

Spurs have won 25 Premier League games versus Everton, more than against any other opponent.

Everton

The Toffees have won one of their last six matches, drawing three times and losing twice.

But they have only lost one of their last 12 home league games and are unbeaten in the last six at Goodison Park.

Everton are winless in 22 league matches against sides from the established top six since beating Manchester City 4-0 in January 2017 (D6, L16).

The Merseysiders have scored seven headed goals in this season's Premier League - only Tottenham, with 10, have a better record prior to the latest round of games.

Everton are three goals short of becoming the first club to score 7,000 in the top flight.

Richarlison has scored four goals in his last four Premier League home matches.

