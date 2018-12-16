Stuttgart: Christian Gentner's father dies in stadium after Bundesliga game

Midfielder Christian Gentner has five caps for Germany

The father of Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner died in the stadium immediately after the Bundesliga side's 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Stuttgart said the club are "mourning the loss of Herbert Gentner" and that their thoughts are "entirely with the Gentner family at this difficult time".

The cause of death is not yet known.

Gentner, a 33-year-old midfielder with five caps for Germany, played the whole of Stuttgart's home victory and set up Mario Gomez's winner.

Gomez had pulled Stuttgart level after Max Mittelstadt's opener for Hertha.

Hertha Berlin posted on social media: "Everyone from Hertha would like to send their thoughts and condolences to Christian Gentner and his family after today's sad news."