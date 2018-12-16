Matt Grimes: Swansea City will stick to playing style despite risks, says midfielder

Swansea celebrate Wayne Routledge's winning goal against Sheffield Wednesdy

Midfielder Matt Grimes says Swansea City will keep faith with their brand of possession football even if they concede the occasional goal.

A defensive mix-up involving Joe Rodon saw Sheffield Wednesday take the lead on Saturday at Liberty Stadium.

But Swansea recovered to win the Championship game 2-1 with goals from Bersant Celina and Wayne Routledge.

"Myself and a lot of the other lads said to [Rodon] that it's probably his first mistake all season," Grimes said.

"You don't need to worry about that. Things are going to happen, we're a footballing team, we like to play out from the back, we all like to get on the ball.

"We're going to make mistakes and concede goals from it. It's just the nature of the beast really.

"We all know our ability, we all know we want to play a certain type of way, so even if we concede and lose it's the way we want to play.

"If we lose games playing the way we want to play, then so be it.

"We dominated large parts of the game and we knew that if we just kept playing our stuff that eventually we'd create chances and get goals.

"So going one-nil behind we just had to stick to the plan, keep what we were doing and thankfully we did that."

The win over the Owls moved Swansea up to ninth in the table, four points off the play-off places.

Swansea are next in action at 17th-placed Hull City on Saturday, 22 December, before hosting Aston Villa on Boxing Day.