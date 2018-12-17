Neil Etheridge: Goalkeeper unfazed by Cardiff City's poor away form

Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge pulled off a string of fine saves at Watford but was still beaten three times

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge says their fightback in the 3-2 loss at Watford bodes well for the future.

But the Philippines international believes it will be their home form that ultimately decides whether Cardiff survive in the Premier League.

They have taken 13 of their 14 points this season at Cardiff City Stadium

"We've done it before, we've lost at Everton and West Ham and then we've gone back home and we've picked up three points," Etheridge said.

"We know that we're very strong at home and I'm sure that we will be again next week."

Watford 3-2 Cardiff: Warnock describes referee as 'Sunday trainee'

The Bluebirds host Manchester United in an early evening kick-off next Saturday and will be hoping to claim a fourth win of the season.

Then come two away games over the festive period at Crystal Palace and Leicester City, before returning home to face Tottenham Hotspur on New Year's Day.

But Etheridge believes Cardiff are already defying expectations just by not being in the relegation zone.

"We know that we need to start changing a few things when we travel away from home, but we must concentrate on ourselves," Etheridge added.

"But you have to see the bigger picture; the bigger picture is we're out of the bottom three.

"Most people expected us to be rock-bottom at this point and... if you look at the bigger picture we're doing very well.

"We need to keep grinding away, keep picking up points at home and I'm sure that they'll come away from home."