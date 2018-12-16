Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder nearing return after ankle injury

Takumi Minamino strikes Ryan Christie on the back of the leg

Ryan Christie could return for Celtic before the end of the month, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The midfielder was carried off on a stretcher during the club's defeat by Salzburg on Thursday after rushing to block a shot by Takumi Minamino.

Scotland cap Christie, 23, has scored seven goals in 23 appearances so far this season.

"It's not as bad as what we first thought," Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"When he had the scan after the game, we had good news on that.

"He's now full weight bearing. He's able to get his foot on the floor so you never know. You never know for midweek or next weekend.

"It was a sore one. At the time, he had to come off because he couldn't put his weight on it."