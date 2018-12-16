Rodgers 'expects better' of much-changed Celtic after 2-0 loss to Hibs

Celtic sustained their third domestic defeat of the season

Celtic should be "better" when changes are made to the team, said Brendan Rodgers after the defeat by Hibernian.

The Premiership champions missed the chance to return to the top of the table, losing a goal after 46 seconds and another in the second half.

Rodgers made four changes to his team following Thursday's Europa League defeat by Salzburg.

"I expect with what we've got to be better than what we were today," Rodgers said.

"We didn't have the players to play how we've been normally playing. At this stage of the season, of course I know what my best team is but when we make changes, we expect to be better.

"I never felt today we had enough. Obviously, the exertions of Thursday I'm sure played a part but it certainly wasn't the part for the two goals. We conceded two poor goals, really."

It was Celtic's third league defeat of the season and the third time in four domestic away matches when they have dropped points.

"It's disappointing all round, really," Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "We didn't start great of course. We just went chasing the ball, left the spaces open and from very quickly we were 1-0 down. Not the best start.

"Our game wasn't great after that. We were too rushed in our build-up play. The moments we did get into some good areas that final pass and final bit of quality in and around the box we didn't have.

"We think we can be better in the second half, we look at that at half-time. But again, tactically, our discipline left us for a moment in a set piece and they then break away and score."

Rodgers was also asked about his January transfer window plans but said: "I'm not even thinking about it, to be honest.

"We've got a game on Wednesday night [at home to Motherwell] and we've got important games between now and the end of the year."

'Celtic were more than capable of winning' - analysis

Dundee and former Celtic striker Kenny Miller on Sportsound

It should've been a better performance from Celtic.

The players they've got on that pitch are more than capable of winning any game of football.

It's one of the games where things never went for them and Hibs were right on their game.