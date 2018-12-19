Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 0.
Bayern Munich 1-0 RB Leipzig: Franck Ribery strikes late winner
Franck Ribery scored an 83rd-minute winner as Bayern Munich cut the gap between themselves and Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund to six points by beating RB Leipzig.
Bayern capitalised after Dortmund suffered a first defeat of the season at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday.
It was a frustrating evening for the champions until Ribery sidestepped two defenders and slotted home.
Ex-Swansea loanee Renato Sanches was one of two players sent off late on.
The Portuguese midfielder was dismissed in the final minute after picking up a second yellow card for reacting angrily to Stefan Ilsanker's tackle, with the Leipzig player receiving a straight red for lunging in on Thiago Alcantara.
Bayern stay third in the table behind second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, who defeated Nuremberg 2-0.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 18Goretzka
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 22GnabrySubstituted forRibéryat 28'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 90'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 7Ribéry
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 26Ulreich
- 33Mai
- 35Renato Sanches
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 6Konaté
- 5Upamecano
- 23Halstenberg
- 27LaimerBooked at 64minsSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 87'minutes
- 31DemmeBooked at 16mins
- 44Kampl
- 17Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forIlsankerat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9PoulsenSubstituted forAugustinat 88'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 13Ilsanker
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 21Müller
- 22Mukiele
- 29Augustin
- 40Majetschak
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).
Dismissal
Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) is shown the red card.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).
Hand ball by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Thomas Müller.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Yussuf Poulsen.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Matheus Cunha replaces Konrad Laimer.
Attempt missed. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Kampl with a cross following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 0. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Attempt saved. Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Stefan Ilsanker replaces Bruma.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Booking
Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.
Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
Attempt missed. Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.