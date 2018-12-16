Man Utd text fans to warn them about abusive behaviour at Liverpool match

Liverpool boss Klopp's side are unbeaten in the league going into the game against Mourinho's Manchester United

Manchester United have texted their fans before the game at Liverpool to tell them any "racist or discriminatory behaviour is unacceptable".

Police are investigating the alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling at Chelsea last week.

Some Chelsea fans were also accused of singing an anti-Semitic chant in a Europa League game in midweek.

United said they wanted fans going to the game at Anfield "to support the team in a passionate and positive way".

Their message added: "After recent incidents at other clubs (and in line with our own long-standing policies), we're joining the Premier League in reminding supporters that any kind of racist or discriminatory behaviour is unacceptable and has no place in the game.

"As a club that has suffered tragedy in the past, the same applies to songs that reference tragic events that have affected other clubs."

Manchester United and Liverpool fans have previously directed chants at each other relating to tragedies involving the two clubs.

In 1958, eight United players were among 23 people who died after their plane crashed on take-off in Munich.

The Hillsborough tragedy saw 96 Liverpool fans die at an FA Cup semi-final tie with Nottingham Forest in 1989.