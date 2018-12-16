Egyptian giants Al Ahly appoint Uruguayan Martin Lasarte as new coach

Al Ahly will announce more details about Martin Lasarte's contract at a news conference on Monday

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have announced the appointment of Uruguayan Martin Lasarte as the club's new coach.

Lasarte replaces Frenchman Patrice Carteron whose contract was ended by Ahly after the team finished as runners-up in the African Champions League, just falling short of a record-extending ninth title.

The Cairo based club confirmed in a statement that more details about Lasarte's contract would be revealed at a news conference on Monday.

Lasarte, 57, arrived in Cairo on Saturday night, and visited the club's headquarters on Sunday morning.

He held a meeting with the Ahly chairman Mahmoud El Khatib where both sides reached an agreement and contracts were signed.

This will be Lasarte's first adventure in Africa.

A former defender, he previously managed extensively in Uruguay and across South America, and enjoyed a stint as Real Sociedad's coach in Spain.

He also worked with Al Wasl of the United Arab Emirates.