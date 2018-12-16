Match ends, Ajax 8, De Graafschap 0.
Ajax 8-0 De Graafschap
Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind was one of two Ajax players to score a hat-trick as they thrashed De Graafschap in the Eredivisie.
Blind scored all his goals in the second half, including a long-range thunderbolt into the top corner.
Morocco international Hakim Ziyech also scored three times as the hosts ran riot at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.
Ex-Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic opened the scoring with Noussair Mazraoui also on the scoresheet.
Erik ten Hag's side have lost one and drawn one of their 16 league games this season and are two points behind champions and leaders PSV Eindhoven.
Mark van Bommel's men, who have lost once, stayed top after thrashing Hercales 4-0 on Saturday.
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12MazraouiSubstituted forKristensenat 58'minutes
- 4de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 31Tagliafico
- 20Schöne
- 6van de Beek
- 21de Jong
- 22ZiyechSubstituted forSinkgravenat 72'minutes
- 25Dolberg
- 10TadicSubstituted forNeresat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 5Wöber
- 7Neres
- 8Sinkgraven
- 9Huntelaar
- 19Labyad
- 26Lamprou
- 30de Wit
De Graafschap
- 1Etemadi
- 44Owusu
- 23Nieuwpoort
- 3van de PavertBooked at 67mins
- 5Tutuarima
- 28Olijve
- 20El JebliSubstituted forVetat 75'minutes
- 18Bakker
- 7NarsinghSubstituted forAbenaat 45'minutes
- 10NijlandSubstituted forSerrarensat 67'minutes
- 11van Mieghem
Substitutes
- 2Straalman
- 6Klaasen
- 8Vet
- 12Abena
- 13Rondeel
- 19Thomassen
- 22Serrarens
- 25Burgzorg
- 35van den Dam
- 47Hamdaoui
- Referee:
- Kevin Blom
- Attendance:
- 53,388
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home35
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home17
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 8, De Graafschap 0.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 8, De Graafschap 0. Daley Blind (Ajax) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
Daley Blind (Ajax) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by David Neres.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) because of an injury.
Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frank Olijve (De Graafschap).
Attempt missed. Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico with a cross.
Attempt saved. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Javier Vet (De Graafschap).
Attempt missed. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt missed. Daley Sinkgraven (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, De Graafschap. Javier Vet replaces Youssef El Jebli.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 7, De Graafschap 0. Daley Blind (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Ted van de Pavert.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Daley Sinkgraven replaces Hakim Ziyech.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Erik Bakker (De Graafschap) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 6, De Graafschap 0. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myenty Abena (De Graafschap).
Attempt saved. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ted van de Pavert (De Graafschap) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ted van de Pavert (De Graafschap).
Substitution
Substitution, De Graafschap. Fabian Serrarens replaces Stef Nijland.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 5, De Graafschap 0. Daley Blind (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kasper Dolberg.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 4, De Graafschap 0. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Neres.
Attempt missed. Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.
Rasmus Kristensen (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssef El Jebli (De Graafschap).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. David Neres replaces Dusan Tadic.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Rasmus Kristensen replaces Noussair Mazraoui because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ted van de Pavert (De Graafschap).
Attempt saved. Erik Bakker (De Graafschap) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stef Nijland with a cross.