Champions League draw: Liverpool v Bayern Munich, Man Utd v Paris St-Germain

Liverpool will take on German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16, while Manchester United have been drawn against Paris St-Germain.

Premier League champions Manchester City and Tottenham also face Bundesliga sides, with City meeting Schalke and Spurs meeting Borussia Dortmund.

The first legs will take place on 12-13 and 19-20 February, with the return fixtures on 5-6 and 12-13 March.

Group winners will be away from home in the first legs.

Teams could not be drawn against sides from the same country in the last 16, nor against teams who they played in the group stage.

Three-time European champions Manchester United have never met PSG, who were the top scorers in the groups, in a competitive game.

The Ligue 1 champions advanced to the knockout stage despite defeat at Liverpool in their opening match.

Despite dominating the French domestic game in recent years, the Qatari-owned club have never progressed past the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Full draw:

Schalke v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Manchester United v Paris St-Germain

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich

More to follow.