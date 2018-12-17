Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts, Europa League

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor would relish Battle of Britain clash with Arsenal or Chelsea in the Europa League, with the draw for the round of 32 coming up later today. (Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard insists Rangers' loan links with Liverpool will not be affected by Ovie Ejaria's premature exit. (Daily Record)

Hibs striker Florian Kamberi warns Celtic to forget about a title stroll this season - because the champions have lost their fear factor. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants to sign two strikers next month to cope with the absence of Leigh Griffiths. (Herald)

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon urges his team-mates at Celtic to improve or nobody will be sure of their places in January. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon challenges his Hibs players to produce a repeat of the performance that defeated Celtic when they face Rangers on Wednesday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is frustrated by his side's lack of killer instinct in yesterday's 1-0 win over Hamilton. (Daily Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists dozy defending was the key reason for Celtic's defeat at Easter Road - not his tactics. (Daily Record)

Captain Christophe Berra admits losing 5-0 to Livingston is a night he "will probably never forget" but has urged his Hearts team-mates to move on from the debacle. (Scotsman)

Hearts' defensive issues intensify as centre-half Clevid Dikamona is ruled out until next year with a thigh injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)