Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 21 December

Aberystwyth Town v Cefn Druids; 19:45 GMT: Aberystwyth's seven match unbeaten run came to an end last Friday with a thumping 4-0 defeat at Caernarfon Town. Nev Powell's side however remain in the top six while Cefn Druids are ninth following a home defeat by Connah's Quay. Druids won 1-0 when the sides met at The Rock in October.

Saturday, 22 December

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Welsh Premier League leaders Connah's Quay are one point clear of second-placed Barry Town and host a Cardiff Met side who are six points outside the top six. Nomads will be looking to complete the double over The Students after a 3-1 win in October.

Llandudno v The New Saints; 14:30 GMT: Bottom of the table Llandudno's miserable run continued last Saturday when they lost at Newtown, their 11th game without a league win. New Saints, who won 6-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, are third in the table and five points behind leaders Connah's Quay.

Llanelli Town v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Bala have not won in their last three games, two of which have been drawn and Colin Caton's side are fifth in the table. They beat Llanelli 3-1 at Maes Tegid earlier in the season and Andy Hill's men are five points adrift of safety,

Newtown v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 GMT: Fourth-placed Newtown remain unbeaten at home in the league this season, but lost 3-0 at Carmarthen in September. Neil Smother's Carmarthen are 10th, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Barry Town v Caernarfon Town; 19:35 GMT: Barry have won their last two games and a victory at Jenner Park on Saturday evening will maintain their challenge at the top of the table. Caernarfon are unbeaten in four games and Sean Eardley's side are a point off the top six.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 22 December

Merthyr Town v Chesham United; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 22 December

Kendal Town v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 GMT