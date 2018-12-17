Johnny Flynn: Former Ballymena and Cliftonville defender Flynn retires at 29

Flynn made 71 appearances in the Scottish First Division for Falkirk

Portadown captain and former Ballymena United defender Johnny Flynn has been forced to retire from football at the age of 29.

Flynn made 14 appearances for the Ports after joining the Championship club from the Sky Blues in the summer.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international also played for Ross County, Falkirk and Cliftonville.

"Johnny felt his body wasn't able to do what he knew he should be doing for us," said Ports boss Matthew Tipton.

"I know this can't have been easy for Johnny, especially as he's only 29, but it shows the mark of the man that he's made this call instead of just sitting around on his money.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Johnny Flynn for everything he has done on and off the field so far this season."

Flynn had two spells at Ballymena, beginning his career there in 2007 before earning a move to Blackburn Rovers, although he did not make any first-team appearances at Ewood Park.