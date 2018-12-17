Celtic face Valencia in Europa League round of 32

Celtic beat Rosenborg and RB Leipzig at home in the group stage

Celtic will take on Valencia in the round of 32 of the Europa League.

The Spaniards, currently 14th in La Liga, finished third in their Champions League group, behind Juventus and Manchester United.

Celtic and Valencia last met in the Uefa Cup in 2001, with the Glasgow side losing out on penalties at home in the third round.

As an unseeded team, Celtic will be at home for the first leg on 14 February, with the away tie seven days later.

Celtic fell at the last 32 stage last season, succumbing 3-1 on aggregate to Zenit St Petersburg.

The Scottish champions dropped out of Champions League qualifying after defeat to AEK Athens in August.

Brendan Rodgers' side then went on to finish as runners-up behind Salzburg in their Europa League group, gathering nine points from their six matches.