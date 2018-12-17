Mike Van der Hoorn: Defender set for Swansea City contract talks

Swansea City are set to open talks over a new deal for defender Mike van der Hoorn.

The centre-back's existing contract expires at the end of the season

Manager Graham Potter recently admitted there were hopes of further new deals following recent new agreements for Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton.

Van der Hoorn, 26, has started every Championship game for Swansea this season.

The former Ajax man - who signed a three-year deal when he arrived at the Liberty Stadium in 2016 - has captained the side when regular skipper Leroy Fer has not played.

Van der Hoorn was withdrawn at half-time of the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend after suffering with a virus, but hopes to be fit for Saturday's trip to 17th-placed Hull.

Swansea have a number of senior players out of contract at the end of the season, including wingers Luciano Narsingh, Wayne Routledge, midfielder Fer and striker Wilfried Bony.

Sweden international Martin Olsson, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last weekend, is also set to come to the end of his current deal.

Manager Potter has stressed Olsson's injury situation would not affect potential renewal talks.