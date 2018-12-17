John Askey: Ex-Shrewsbury manager interested in Wrexham vacancy

John Askey had two spells as manager of Macclesfield Town

Former Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey would be interested in the vacant manager's job at Wrexham.

The National League side are expected to appoint a new manager before Saturday's match away at Aldershot Town.

Askey has not been approached by Wrexham, but the 54-year-old is available after leaving League One side Shrewsbury Town in November.

The 54-year-old led Macclesfield to last season's National League title.

He was sacked by Shrewsbury just five months into his new job at New Meadow.

Sam Ricketts left Wrexham to succeed Askey at Shrewsbury and assistant manager Graham Barrow has been in interim charge at the Racecourse.

Barrow, the former Wigan Athletic manager, has said he does not expect Dennis Lawrence to be appointed as the club's new manager.

Trinidad & Tobago coach Lawrence, who played 198 games for Wrexham, has been heavily linked with the job since Ricketts' departure.