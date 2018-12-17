Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy striker to stay with Major League Soccer side for 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimovic posted a video suggesting he will stay with LA Galaxy

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will remain with Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy for another season.

The Swede, 37, joined the American side in March after the mutual termination of his Manchester United contract.

Ibrahimovic scored 22 goals in 27 appearances but Galaxy failed to make the end-of-season play-offs.

He had been linked with a return to Europe, including to former club AC Milan in Italy, but has signed an improved deal for the 2019 MLS season.

Ibrahimovic had hinted he would be staying in a social media post on Monday.

He tweeted a video of himself standing in the LA Galaxy dressing room with the caption: "I'm not done with you yet."