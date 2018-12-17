Lee Martin: Exeter City boss praises midfielder after first goal for club

Lee Martin was one of five summer signings made by Exeter City

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor hopes Lee Martin's spectacular winning goal against Crewe can kickstart his career at St James Park.

The 31-year-old blasted into the top corner from outside the box for the only goal as Exeter ended a run of nine League Two games without a win.

"We'd like to see more from him in terms of the way we play," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"Hopefully this is a the start of a really good career at Exeter."

The experienced former Manchester United youngster joined Exeter in the summer, having previously been with Gillingham, Millwall and Ipswich Town.

The goal was his first in 25 appearances for Exeter this season and the first time he has found the net since scoring twice in a 3-1 win at Portsmouth for Gillingham on 10 March.

"Lee Martin's one who's had to be patient, he's been frustrated at times, but when he's played he's had half chances and half opportunities and they haven't quite gone his way," added Taylor.

"I said at the start of the week to the group that I wanted a performance based on energy and if you're going to selected a team based on energy then you put Lee Martin in your team.

"He was everywhere and he can do that for 95 minutes in a game and the goal was a reward for the performance that he put in."