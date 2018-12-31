EFL: How much can you remember about the Football League in 2018?

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves was a stand-out performer as Wolves won the Championship title in 2018

Depending on who you support, it has been a brilliant/nailbiting/disastrous year in the EFL.

One thing's for sure, though - it has certainly not been dull.

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2018, why not test your knowledge of the past 12 months in the Football League?

Will you storm to success like Wolves or disappear with a whimper like Chesterfield?

