Dan Rooney: Truro City boss Leigh Robinson wants youngster to extend loan

Dan Rooney has yet to play for Plymouth Argyle's first team

Truro City manager Leigh Robinson hopes Plymouth Argyle youngster Dan Rooney will extend his loan spell at the National League South club.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals in his last two games, including two in City's 4-0 win over Weston-super-Mare

The FA Trophy tie was the first back at Treyew Road for the White Tigers after ground-sharing with Torquay United.

"He's been a key part of our success over the past six weeks," said Robinson.

"He's happy here, he's enjoying playing football," Robinson added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"What's particularly impressive is that sometimes when you get a young pro like that on a pitch like today's, sometimes they don't fancy it as it's so alien to them, they don't normally play on pitches like that.

"But his attitude is so good and he's so tenacious that he just wants to do his best in every single game.

"His execution in front of goal is phenomenal. He always seems to hit the target and work the keeper, and he's getting his rewards for that and that only bodes well for his future career."