Stoke City: FA charge Potters after players dispute Aston Villa penalty

Stoke City's players were unhappy that a penalty was awarded against them when they were leading at Villa Park

The Football Association have charged Stoke City following a penalty incident in Saturday's draw with Aston Villa.

The Potters are charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

A number of players confronted referee Peter Bankes after he gave a 72nd-minute spot-kick for a foul on Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia.

Erik Pieters, who was adjudged to have fouled Kodjia, and Ryan Shawcross were booked after the penalty was awarded.

Stoke have until 18:00 GMT on 20 December 2018 to respond to the charge.

Tammy Abraham scored the resulting penalty to level the scores at 1-1 before each side scored again in the final 12 minutes.