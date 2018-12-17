Aldershot Town: Injury-hit club to field youth team in FA Trophy replay

Eighth-tier Bedford equalised in the 87th minute to force Tuesday's replay against Gary Waddock's Aldershot

Aldershot Town are to send a team of academy players to play in their FA Trophy first round replay at Bedford Town after being hit by injuries.

The National League club say they have just 10 first-team players available and FA rules mean they cannot bring in any new faces ahead of the tie.

Isthmian League Division One South Central side Bedford twice came from a goal down to draw 3-3 on Saturday.

Aldershot are 17th in the fifth tier, four points above the relegation zone.

"This wasn't a decision that was made lightly," a statement on the club website read.

"But we felt we couldn't risk losing additional players in fixtures that are above and beyond our league schedule and not be able to have a squad to fulfil our league games over this busy period.

Aldershot will play four league games over 10 days at Christmas - they host Wrexham on Saturday, face Maidenhead United home and away on Boxing Day and New Year's Day, and travel to Sutton United on 29 December.