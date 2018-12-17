Rob Maclean's Premiership team of the week: Barisic, Kamberi, Cosgrove, who else?

It was another tops-turvy weekend at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with four teams having the chance to take over at the summit.

Hearts blew it spectacularly on Friday, Kilmarnock took their chance with an emphatic win over Dundee on Saturday, then Celtic tripped up in lethargic fashion on Sunday before Rangers overhauled them all - but only just - with a narrow home win over Hamilton Academical.

Livingston impressively denied Hearts the chance to match Celtic's points total at the top - and a Hibernian side that suddenly recaptured their form prevented the reigning champions finishing the weekend back up there.

But who were the individuals that caught the eye of BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean?

Check out below and add your comments.

3-4-3 formation

Garry Woods (Hamilton Academical); Tom Aldred (Motherwell), Craig Halkett (Livingston), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian); Alan Power (Kilmarnock), Scott Pittman (Livingston), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock); Ryan Hardie (Livingston), Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen), Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).

Goalkeeper - Gary Woods

When Rangers went ahead inside three minutes at Ibrox on Sunday, Hamilton would have feared the worst. Good defending and poor finishing played their part, but goalkeeper Gary Woods was the star man. His second-half save from Kyle Lafferty's header was little short of miraculous.

Defenders - Tom Aldred, Craig Halkett, Ryan Porteous

Often an unsung hero for Motherwell, on-loan Bury defender Tom Aldred was an eye-catcher in Saturday's 2-1 defeat of St Johnstone in Perth. He slid in to score the opening goal in the second minute then played a leading role at the back in stopping Saints prolonging their unbeaten run.

There might be a question mark hanging over Livingston skipper Craig Halkett's dancing goal celebration on Friday night, but there's no doubt about the quality of his performance. He scored the first of Livi's five goals in 15 memorable minutes against Hearts and delivered defensively in the normal fashion.

Like Halkett, Ryan Porteous has featured regularly in my team of the weekend. The 19-year-old centre-half is one of Scottish football's most exciting prospects and he continues to smooth out his rough edges. Porteous was one big reason behind Hibs' impressive win over Celtic on Sunday.

Midfielders - Greg Stewart, Alan Power, Scott Pittman, Barna Barisic

I'm playing Kilmarnock's Greg Stewart on the right side of midfield purely to get more attacking players in my team. Scotland head coach Alex McLeish was at Rugby Park on Saturday to watch Stewart dazzle against Dundee and score his fifth goal in six games as Killie went joint top of the Premiership for 24 hours.

The part played by Stewart's team-mate, Alan Power, in the Kilmarnock success story often goes unnoticed, but he's a crucial component. The Irishman helped Killie get the upper hand at the weekend after Dundee had played impressively in the first half. Power lives up to his surname. But, make no mistake, he can play a bit.

Another outstanding showing from perpetual-motion midfielder Scott Pittman as Livingston beat former league leaders Hearts 5-0 at Almondvale. It was a performance that had everything and he's sure to be at the centre of lots of transfer interest next month.

Rangers got the job done against Hamilton on Sunday to reclaim top spot in the Premiership, but the 1-0 scoreline didn't reflect the one-sided nature of the game. They couldn't complain, though, about the quality contribution of Croatia left-back Borna Barisic, who belied his lack of action in the last few months with a polished performance.

Forwards - Ryan Hardie, Sam Cosgrove, Florian Kamberi

It was only on-loan Rangers striker Ryan Hardie's second Livingston start of the season and he looked eager to make up for lost time after injury. He scored twice in Friday night's hammering of Hearts, hit the inside of the post and adds significantly to Livi's attacking options.

Two goals in a week for Aberdeen attacker Sam Cosgrove doubled his scoring total for the season. The lanky target man, just turned 22, has still to prove he's the striking solution the Dons so badly need, but Saturday's winner against St Mirren in Paisley, and the shift he put in, is certainly an encouraging step in the right direction.

Swiss striker Flo Kamberi made a strong showing as Hibs rediscovered their best form to beat Celtic at Easter Road and, although still eighth in the league, move to within eight points of the top. Kamberi blasted home the second goal in a 2-0 win and generally terrorised the Celtic defence with a power-packed performance.