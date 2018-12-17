County Antrim Shield semi-final subject to Showgrounds pitch inspection

Kofi Balmer and Andrew Waterworth

Tuesday's scheduled County Antrim Shield semi-final between Ballymena United and Linfield is subject to an "early afternoon" pitch inspection.

The tie was originally to be played on Tuesday 27 November, but was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

A weather warning is in place for heavy rain and high winds during the early part of Tuesday.

Ballymena's home game with Institute and Linfield's trip to Newry City on Saturday were both postponed.

The two league games, plus Glentoran's match with Warrenpoint, fell victim to the prolonged spells rain brought in by Storm Deirdre.

Ballymena currently occupy top spot in the Premiership, with Linfield two points behind in second place.

Linfield won 2-1 when the sides met in the top flight at Windsor Park on 29 September but David Jeffrey's side reversed that scoreline in their last meeting at the Showgrounds on 1 December.

The two clubs will contest the League Cup final at Windsor Park at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 16 February.

Crusaders await the winners of the second semi-final in the County Antrim Shield final, which is scheduled for Tuesday 22 January.

Ballymena are on a run of 16 matches without defeat in all competitions, including 15 wins and a draw.