Rangers: Next four games 'massive' ahead of winter break, says Ross McCrorie

Ross McCrorie has started Rangers' latest two games

Ross McCrorie says it would be "massive" for his Rangers side if they can stay top of the Premiership at the start of the January winter break.

Manager Steven Gerrard insisted he was more concerned about their inability to score more against Hamilton Accies on Sunday than the fact they went top.

"If we can be more consistent then hopefully we can finish the year at the top," midfielder McCrorie said.

"That would be huge for us. We want to finish on a high."

The 1-0 win over Hamilton at Ibrox means Rangers lead Kilmarnock on goal difference, with reigning champions Celtic one point behind but with a game in hand.

But it was needed to end a run of three games without a win and the Ibrox outfit face a tough trip on Wednesday to face a Hibernian side who defeated Celtic on Sunday.

"The next four games are massive for us," McCrorie said. "We know ourselves we need to be a lot more consistent with our game."

Hibs lie eighth, but Neil Lennon's side are themselves only eight points off the top of the table and also face Rangers next week after Wednesday's opponents take on St Johnstone and Celtic.

"It's very tight," McCrorie said. "It's great entertainment for the fans and tells you the quality of the teams in the league."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 1-0 Hamilton Academical

McCrorie made 25 appearances last season, mainly in central defence, but the 20-year-old was restricted to only five minutes of action during October and November before starting the last two games in midfield.

However, he believes he is now benefiting from the guidance of Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister - both former international midfielders.

"Right now, I feel I'm a far better player than I was this time last year," he added. "With all the pointers they have given me, I feel a lot more rounded as a player.

"The manager has been great with me. He knows I'm young and he wants to develop me into the way he wants me to be, so whatever the manager says then I'm fine with that.

"The gaffer has been one of the best players in the world and one of the best of his generation. If I can take little bits of information he feeds down to me then I can improve my game."