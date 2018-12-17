Neil Warnock: Cardiff City manager asked to explain referee comments by FA

Media playback is not supported on this device Watford 3-2 Cardiff: Warnock describes referee as 'Sunday trainee'

The Football Association has asked Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock to explain his post-match statements at Watford on Saturday.

Warnock called referee Andy Madley "a trainee" following Cardiff's 3-2 defeat at Vicarage Road.

The 35-year-old took charge of his first top-flight game this season having made his Premier League debut in March.

Warnock felt Madley should have sent off Watford's Troy Deeney.

Madley, who has predominantly refereed in the Championship this season, has more than 100 Football League and FA Cup games to his name.

"I cannot understand why we had Andre Marriner as the fourth official, and a referee who has not refereed a game all season [as the ref]," Warnock told BBC Sport.

"Unless it's because we are Cardiff and they say we can have a trainee or somebody?"

Deeney collided with goalkeeper Neil Etheridge while sliding for the ball in the second half.

Neil Warnock and Neil Etheridge in conversation after Cardiff City's 3-2 defeat at Watford

"Troy should have been booked," said Warnock.

"I don't understand why we have to be the experimental side. Is it because they feel sorry for us? Or feel we are not important?

"You cannot tell me Marriner would not have give Deeney a card of some sort. It was a terrible tackle.

"We do not queue up and surround the referee. It upsets me when I see other teams get away with things.

"[Deeney] could have pulled out early doors or not put his studs up. It warranted a card.

"I am disappointed to have an inexperienced referee. At least it gives him practice and is great for his assessors."